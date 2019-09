Gardaí are dealing with an overturned truck on the road between Prosperous and Kilmeage at Mylerstown Cross (the Robertstown turn-off).

Passers-by said the lorry is on its side in a field.

Meanwhile, due to overnight rainfall, it’s wet or damp in most parts this morning.

Reduce your speed and only drive through standing water if you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle, AA Roadwatch said.