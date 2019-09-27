Seated yoga for persons with arthritis commences in Newbridge Parish Centre

Claire Kinneavey reminds that seated yoga classes will commence from Monday, October 7. Kildare Young Arthritis Network are running the 4 week course, which commences weekly at 7.30pm on Monday nights at Newbridge Parish Centre. This is for people under 50 living with arthritis in the Kildare area - €5 per class, email kildareyan@gmail.com if you're interested.

Circuit training for people with arthritis has resumed on Tuesdays also in Newbridge Parish Centre and will continue until the end of November. Classes start at 7pm every Tuesday night, led by physiotherapist Meadhbh O Sullivan (above).

"Admission is €5, anyone with arthritis is welcome" said Claire.