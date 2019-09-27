Deaths Notices in Kildare - Friday, September 27, 2019

Sean Clinton – Clontarf, Dublin / Kildare

September 25th 2019, peacefully in St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of the late Monica. Sadly missed by his loving sons John, Michael, Gerry and Brian, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Rachel, Ania and Charlotte, grandchildren Philip, Sarah, Conor, Sorcha, Kalle, Emma and Sofia, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd., Coolock, on Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Rd., for 10am Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Eneas (Pat) Gallagher – Leixlip, Kildare / Glenamaddy, Galway

Formerly of Blackpool, England. Died peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Catherine. Nephew of the late. Peter Keaveney (Glenamaddy) and the late Bridget Quinn (Achill). Sadly missed by his cousins, their families and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday, 27th September from 3 pm to 4 pm and later at Divilly's Funeral Home, Glenamaddy, Co. Galway from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm, with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Glenamaddy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Anne Hickey (née Moran) – Station Road, Kildare Town

September 26 2019, Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Simon, sons Patrick, Martin and Simon, daughters Yvonne and Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Mcwey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to arrive at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “the friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, the Curragh’. Donations box in church.