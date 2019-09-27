More road closures on Kildare's motorways from tonight

The M9 northbound carriageway will be closed over night over the weekend between Junction 2 (Kilcullen) and Junction 1 (M7 Eastbound) tonight, Friday, September 27 from 9.30pm to 7am and again on Saturday, September 28 from 9pm to 9am.

The closures are subject to favourable weather conditions and are necessary to carry out essential surfacing works as part of the M7 Upgrade.

Traffic will be diverted from M9 Northbound at Junction 2 (Kilcullen) and directed towards Kilcullen along the R448. At Kilcullen they will turn left onto the R413 heading for the Curragh up to Junction 12 (Newbridge) off the M7. At this point traffic can join the M7 Eastbound heading towards Dublin to continue their journey past Junction 11 (M9 merge).

Motorists may experience some delays due to this closure and diversion and should make allowances when planning their journey, say Kildare County Council.

Gardai will be in attendance during the closure to assist in maintaining traffic flows at certain locations. Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted.