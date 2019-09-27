PHOTOS: Lorry overturns at busy junction near Prosperous

This was the scene where a lorry overturned on the road between Prosperous and Kilmeage at Mylerstown Cross at the turn-off for Robertstown.

The lorry is on its side in a field.

The stretch of road is currently being resurfaced and has signs indicating 25km per hour speed restrictions.

Road safety experts said that due to overnight rainfall, driving conditions are poor in most areas this morning.

Beware of water-logged areas and poor visibility due to heavy rain showers.

Reduce your speed and only drive through standing water if you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle, AA Roadwatch said.