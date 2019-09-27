Buyers sought for mini-estate of 37 new homes in centre of Kildare Town

Expressions of interest are being sought for a housing development in the centre of Kildare Town.

'Leinster Square' comprises of 37 homes - including car park spaces - being built on the site of the former Presentation Secondary School.

The 2-acre site runs close to Kildare House Hotel on Dublin Street and around the corner on Meadow Road.

The development is being built by Masonbrook Holdings Ltd which is based on the Tipper Road in Naas and the agents are REA Brophy Farrell which is based in Newbridge and Naas.

Masonbrook has also developed Ferns Bridge and Brocan Wood estates in Monasterevin.

Former school buildings and outbuildings were demolished as part of the site development in Kildare town.

The properties will comprise of:

2 3-bedroom homes;

1 2-bedroom detached house;

6 2-bedroom semi-detached houses;

19 3-bedroom terraced houses;

9 3-bedroom homes with own door and balconies facing Meadow Road.



There will be a gated vehicle entrance and pedestrian access from Dublin Street.

Included is a public open space, cycle parking, landscaping and lighting.