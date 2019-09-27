Rye River beermakers in Kildare win 21 world medals

Kildare craft beer brewery, Rye River Brewing Company, has been crowned the world’s most decorated independent craft brewery at the World Beer Awards 2019.

It won 21 World Beer Awards in 2019, officially making it the “World’s most decorated independent craft brewery. Among other things it won gold for its McGargles Rosie's Pale Ale, its Rye River Miami J IPA, The Crafty Brewing Company Irish Red Ale and The Crafty Brewing Company Irish Stout,

On Thursday last, the company, which employs 47 people, held a little celebration at its Celbridge base, inviting in various parties to try out their some of their latest beers.

Among the beer suppers were Celbridge residents, Russian native, Veronica Gubarkova and Keith Hurley, both bred in Limerick, who were invited after they came up trumps in a competition.

“We appreciate good beer,” said Veronica, a chemist who works at the State Labs in Celbridge.

They had been drinking McGargles and then found out it was produced just down the road from their home in Hazelhatch.

Set up in Kilcock in 2013, Rye River moved to Celbridge in 2016.

Not everyone may realise that the company produces stout (both bottled and for those who like it it from the tap) in the town widely believed to be the home town of Arthur Guinness, himself.

Being a regular visitor to the German city of Cologne for over 40 years, I have gotten to know and love its famous Kolsch beer. Rye River also produces Kolsch and the glass I took was up to the German standard, and went down well with the bratwurst provided by local cafe, Halo.

Veronica and Keith took much larger glasses, further confirmation of its worth.

Simon Broderick, brewer, told us that while most of the malt comes from abroad, Rye River takes some from Minch Norton in Athy

The Crafty Brewing Company, produced exclusively for Lidl, is now available in over 20 countries across Europe.

It Solas range is sold in Ireland exclusively to Tesco Ireland and Grafters which is sold exclusively to Dunnes Stores in Ireland.

The company says that the key to its success is its small batch brewing (2,500 litres) process, which allows our brewing team to ensure the best quality beer is always crafted, by experimenting, tasting and smelling at every stage of production. “Our success at this year’s World Beer Awards is evidence that our approach works and that we have the winning formula,” it said.