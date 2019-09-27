Kildare crime figures show thefts and drink driving on the increase

There were 676 theft crimes recorded in the Kildare Garda Division in the second quarter of 2019, which is an increase from 610 in the first quarter of this year.

The Central Statistics Office has released the data for quarter two of 2019, but it is still under reservation.

Incidents of Driving in charge of a vehicle while over legal alcohol limit increased by 10 from 70 in the first quarter to 80 in the second quarter of this year.

Four prostitution offences were reported in that time frame, along with 34 sexual offences and 191 incidents of threats to murder, assaults, harassments.

There were 148 drugs offences and 178 incidents relating to damage to property and to the environment

A total of 183 burglaries, 221 public order and other social code offences and 21 weapons and explosive offences were recorded.