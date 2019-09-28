Kildare superfan following Ireland’s journey in Rugby World Cup

A Kildare man living in Asia is following Ireland's journey in the Rugby World Cup.

Leixlip native Declan Burke, who has been living in Hong Kong for 14 years, travelled to Yokohama to see Ireland play Scotland in their opening game.

Declan, whose family has close links to Barnhall RFC, also plans to make the trek to Tokyo Stadium for the expected quarter-final with South Africa on October 20.

Declan said: "I was really delighted to get to the Ireland game. I wore a green suit covered in shamrocks which I bought a few years back.”

He joked: "The suit has had better nights out than me!"

He added: "I have also seen the New Zealand v South Africa game in Yokohama. There is a great atmosphere around with all the fans and Japan has really embraced the tournament."

The education technology expert, who is married to New Zealand native Genevieve, has three children aged 10, 8 and 6.

Declan was last home in Kildare in June for Barnhall's 50th anniversary celebrations when Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt and former player Trevor Brennan were the guest speakers 50th anniversary gala dinner.