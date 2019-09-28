Garda drugs seizure and arrests in Dublin

As a result of an intelligence led operation by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau two separate searches were carried out yesterday evening, Friday September 27 2019.

In the first operation a car was intercepted in the Ballyfermot area and a search was conducted, during the course of this search approximately 20kilos of Diamorphine and Cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized. One man in his late 20’s was arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In the second operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau a car was intercepted at Parkwest Road, Ballyfermot. This car was searched and approximately 22.5kilos of Diamorphine and Cocaine was seized (subject to analysis). A 51 year old man was arrested in connection with this separate investigation and is detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. In a follow up operation at a commercial premises in the Kylemore Industrial Estate, approximately 1.8 kilos of Cannabis resin (subject to analysis) was discovered.

Both these seizures have a combined estimated street value of €4m, the investigation is ongoing.