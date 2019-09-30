Traffic update for Monday, 30 September 2019

The M50 is moving well in both directions.

From 9am today, AA Roadwatch reminds that a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning will be in place for parts of Leinster (Dublin, Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow) and in Tipperary and Waterford until 8pm.

Heavy downpours may lead to spot flooding, especially in coastal areas. Remember it takes longer to stop on wet roads, so slow down and leave extra braking distance.

Foggy conditions reported in some parts of Leinster this morning. Use your fog lights where needed but switch them off when they are no longer required.