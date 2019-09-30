Traffic update: breakdown on M50 northbound at J11 Tallaght

AA Roadwatch state that traffic eastbound on the M4 is heavy from before J7 Maynooth to J5 Leixlip and further along, it's very busy from J4 Newcastle to the M50.

There’s a breakdown on the M50 northbound at J11 Tallaght, blocking the middle and right lane. It’s quite slow from before J13 Sandyford. Southbound on the M50 is slowest from J5 Finglas to J6 Blanchardstown and very slow passing J11 Tallaght.

Traffic is very busy northbound on the N7 from J7 Kill to J5 Athgoe with further delays from J4 Rathcoole past Newlands Cross.