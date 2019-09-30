In advance of Junior Cert results, NASA working to ensure no alcohol tolerance

The No Alcohol or Substances Allowed (NASA) is a new initiative supported by Kildare Joint Policing committee in conjunction with the Safer Communities Alcohol group of the South Western Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF). The initiative aims to ensure that young people travelling to under 18 events are doing so in a safe, and alcohol free manner.

Zero tolerance

Private bus companies are asked to sign up to the NASA Voluntary Code of Conduct, which commits to a zero tolerance policy of alcohol on board while transporting passengers to and from under 18s events. – If a passenger is intoxicated, suspected of being intoxicated, has been observed drinking alcohol or seen with alcohol, entry onto bus will be refused and parents/carers/Gardaí will be contacted.

If a passenger becomes intoxicated while on board or is seen with alcohol parents/carers/Gardaí will be contacted.

Sgt Gavin Dunphy has engaged with bus companies in county Kildare with the assistance of JF Dunne Insurances Ltd. The latter has taken a lead in promoting the project through their extensive knowledge of the bus and coach sector with over 40 years of service to the industry in insurance and risk management provision.

The bus companies that are operating the NASA Voluntary Code are issued with stickers which will be displayed on their vehicles. The list of participating companies to date include:

Traceys Bus Hire Maynooth Ph: 01 628 5542/086 222 5540

Swift Coaches Ltd, Maynooth Ph: 087 265 3813

Kevin Collins, Bus Hire, Rathangan Ph: 086 821 1028/087 361 6644

Laura Keegan, (NUIM Student), Carlos Dunne (JF Dunne Insurances Ltd), Roisin O'Sullivan O'Neill's Coaches, Tom Cross Coach Hire, Sean Tracey, (Treacey's Transport), Cllr. Chris Pender (SD) SWRDATF member, Darren Shanahan, (DPEI, Foróige), Steven Joyce, (SWRDATF Development worker),

Front, sitting left to right: Cllr Fintan Brett (FG), Chairperson Kildare Joint Policing Committee, Mayor Suzanne Doyle (FF), Teresa Murray (Chairperson SWRDATF) and Sgt Gavin Dunphy (Divisional Sgt Community Garda).

“The launch of the initiative comes just in time for the release of Junior Certificate results next week, Friday October 4 and we appeal for schools, parents and organising groups to look out for the NASA sticker on your local bus and support those companies that are working to safeguard young people who are travelling to under 18 events throughout the county” said Steven Joyce, Development Worker with the South Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

Further information is available by contacting SWRDATF Safer Communities on 045 875 111. Any bus companies that would like to get involved contact Carlos Dunne, JF Dunne Insurances Ltd 045 878 500.

.