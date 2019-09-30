A dog's life: 'Ruff justice' for galivanting pet who is collared by Gardaí

No, this dog is not the latest recruit for the Gardaí - nor is he under arrest.

He ran after cyclists in a charity bicycle ride in north Dublin and ended up in Ashbourne - 15km away - yesterday.

He was apprehended at Cromwell’s Bush Crossroads.

He's is currently in good hands!

Anybody who recognises him is asked to call Ashbourne Garda Station please at 01-8010600.