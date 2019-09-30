Gardai seeking whereabouts of Tallaght teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Abbie Donoghue, 14 years, who is missing from the Tallaght area since Saturday.

She is described as being 5'11" with red hair and green eyes. When last seen Abbie was wearing blue jeans, a white crop top and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Tallaght on 01-6666000.