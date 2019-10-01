Delays for Kildare rail commuters after medical emergency in carriage

Delays up to 30 minutes are being caused to Maynooth line services following an earlier level crossing issue at Mullingar.

There was also an on-board medical issue at Ashtown station, Irish Rail said.

Elsewhere, it’s quite busy this morning on the N7 heading from Kildare into Dublin, especially J7 Kill to J4 Rathcoole and then it's busy through to Newlands Cross.

Also, it's very heavy eastbound on the M4 this morning with delays from J7 Maynooth all the way through to the M50, AA Roadwatch said.