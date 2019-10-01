Planning permission granted for extension to Kildare primary care centre

Planning permission has been granted to Cill Dara Primary Healthcare Ltd for an extension to an existing primary care centre in Kildare town, to facilitate further medical services and a café.

The planning application (File no 19/701) was submitted on June 21 this year, with several requests for further information from Kildare County Council.

Permission has been granted for a partially 3 and partially 4 storey extension to the rear /south of the existing Primary Care Centre at Old Hospital Street, Kildare Town.

The proposed building shall accommodate medical services, a café and ancillary accommodation.