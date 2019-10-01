Two businesses closing down in Naas

Two businesses are closing down in Naas this month.

Gamestop gaming store and the Day to Day convenience store in Main Street have both announced that they will close later this month.

Gamestop, which has been in operation in the town for a number of years will close on October 20 next. A number of online comments have lamented the closure with comments praising the staff for their service over the years.

Day to Day, which is in operation for over a year, will close this week and have put a thank you online to say they really appreciated all the people that shopped with them and made a wonderful year for them.

Customers have also lamented the closure online saying it was sad news as the shop was not long opened in the town.