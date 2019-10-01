Newbridge Kildare Lions Club host annual sponsored schools walk

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club, which celebrates 43 years of service to the community this year, will host their Annual Sponsored Schools Health Walk at the Curragh Racecourse walking circuit on Sunday, October 6. Eleven schools from the Newbridge Kildare area will participate in this event.

“We are expecting a great turnout with over lots sponsor cards issued” said Morgan McCabe, President of Newbridge Kildare Lions Club. “This sponsored event has been taking place for nearly 43 years. It is a very successful event which raises funds for both schools and the community” he added “And it's great to see so many young people participating. Funds raised are divided between the schools and the Lions Club, with 70% of the sponsorship raised going directly back to each school and the remaining 30% going to Newbridge Kildare Lions Club.

“The local Lions Club use the money to assist those in this need within our community, mostly with food and clothing”.

The Lions Club wish to thank the Civil Defence, St John’s Ambulance, the Gardaí, the Army and the Curragh racecourse for their assistance with this event.

“If you’re interested in joining the walk, you can join us at 2pm on the Curragh Plains just off the roundabout on the road to the Curragh Camp” said Morgan. “Please support any young people who come to you with sponsorship cards as all funds collected are put to good use: 'Where there is a Need, there is a Lion'. All monies raised go back into helping those who need it within our community”.