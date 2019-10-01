Woman's handbag taken while unloading the shopping in Kildare town

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a woman's handbag was robbed from inside her front door in Kildare town on Saturday, September 28 between 1pm and 2pm.

The woman returned home and was unloading her shopping at the time when the handbag was taken in broad daylight from inside the hall.

If you have any information about this crime contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.