Win a luxury two night break in the beautiful four-star City Hotel Derry

Top 5 reasons to visit Derry



Derry is one of Ireland’s most vibrant and historic cities. A completely walled city, its wonderful architecture is a sight to behold while its rich history will fascinate you. A stroll around Derry reveals many delights - iconic landmarks, wonderful museums, superb shops and restaurants - this truly is a location with something for everyone. Here’s our top 5 things to do in Derry but the truth be told, this is the tip of the iceberg to be discovered in this marvellous city.



The Derry Walls

A visit to Derry should certainly include a walk about the city’s world famous walls. Incredibly Derry is the only existing completely walled city in Ireland and it is regarded as one of the most exquisite examples of Walled Cities in Europe. Built between 1613 and 1618, the walls are approximately 1.5km in circumference and are between 12 and 35ft in width in some places. This provides a wonderful walk and a great way to understand the layout of the original town. The original gates to the city are Bishop’s Gate, Ferryquay Gate, Butcher Gate and Shipquay Gate while a further three further gates were added - Magazine Gate, Castle Gate and New Gate.

The Peace Bridge

A landmark structure that links both sides of the River Foyle, the Peace Bridge is as famous for its symbolism as it is for its magnificent architecture. Built in 2011, the bridge is also at the heart of many experiences in Derry including New Year’s Celebrations and many charity events.

Created by Wilkinson Eyre Architects in London, the bridge has two large arms pointing in difference which is designed to signify the two communities in the city reaching out across the river to each other. The bridge is 235 metres long with a 4 metre wide curved footpath and cycleway. Take a stroll along the bridge to soak up the beauty of Derry and the magnificence of the River Foyle.

The Guildhall

Located just outside the city walls and near to the Peace Bridge, the neo-gothic Guildhall is one of the most outstanding buildings in the country. It was built in 1887 by the Honourable The Irish Society, the red sandstone building contains some incredible stained glass windows which are worth seeing in their own right. A trip inside reveals the breathtaking staircase and main hall organ as well as some fascinating details thanks to recent refurbishment which included an Interactive Tourist Point.

Free Derry Corner

Free Derry Corner is surely one of the most photographed parts of Derry and has become a popular spot for tourists over the years. Located in the Bogside on what once was the gable end of a house, the wall emblazoned with the words “You Are Now Entering Free Derry” has become one of the most iconic images of the Troubles. Nowadays people flock from all over the world to photograph the site and to take part in the many walking and history tours in the area.

The Tower Museum

The Tower Museum is a real gem for visitors to Derry. Not only does it provide spectacular views of the Walled City and the River Foyle, the museum offers a fantastic portrait of the city’s fascinating history in its Story of Derry Exhibition. Do not miss An Armada Shipwreck - an in-depth account of La Trinidad Valencera, the renowned Spanish Galleon that sank off the Donegal Coast in 1588. One of the largest ships in the Spanish Armada Fleet, the ship sank is Kinnagoe Bay in Donegal where it lay undiscovered for 400 years until divers from the City of Derry Sub Aqua Club investigated the wreck.