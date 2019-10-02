Homes and shops sell for €3.36m in Celbridge town

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A mixed-use investment known as Primrose Forge in Celbridge has sold for €3.36 million.

The property exceeded a guide price on the property of €2.85 million earlier this year.

Located on Hazelhatch Road and within walking distance of Celbridge town, the scheme comprises a block of 16 apartments, a terrace of three townhouses, a detached bungalow.

Also included is a commercial block to the front with three ground-floor retail units along with shell-and-core office space overhead.

The sale included the entire portfolio save for one apartment (No 11) and parking space which was sold off soon after the development was completed. The accommodation included in the sale extends to 1,620sq m (17,436sq ft).