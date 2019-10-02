Homes and shops sell for €3.36m in Celbridge town

A mixed-use investment known as Primrose Forge in Celbridge has sold for €3.36 million.

The property exceeded a guide price on the property of €2.85 million earlier this year.

Located on Hazelhatch Road and within walking distance of Celbridge town, the scheme comprises a block of 16 apartments, a terrace of three townhouses, a detached bungalow.

Also included is a commercial block to the front with three ground-floor retail units along with shell-and-core office space overhead.