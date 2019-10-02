Met Éireann to issue Weather Warnings for Lorenzo at 10am

The effects of Storm Lorenzo will begin to be felt across Ireland from midday Thursday, peaking late Thursday evening and Thursday night, easing Friday morning.

Met Éireann will issue national weather warnings at 10am this morning and the NECG (National Emergency Coordination Group) are meeting at 10:30am.

Met Éireann said: “Trees are mostly in full leaf with a large surface area, so even moderate strength winds can bring down weakened trees and/or tree limbs.

“In addition, some trees may be compromised due to saturated soils at the moment, and with more rain forecast with Storm Lorenzo some disruption due to falling trees/branches is likely.

“Storm Lorenzo will also bring heavy rain, and with falling leaves blocking drains and gullies, some surface flooding is possible.”

According to Met Éireann, Lorenzo will accelerate north-eastwards across the mid-Atlantic during Wednesday, engaging with the polar jet-stream on Wednesday night approximately 1000 kilometres southwest of Ireland.

As Lorenzo passes over colder waters and engages with the polar Jetstream it will lose its tropical characteristics and no longer be a hurricane, but it will be a dangerous Atlantic Storm.

Storm Lorenzo will continue to accelerate north-eastwards, with its centre approaching the west of Ireland during Thursday.

Lorenzo will then likely make a right turn, tracking across Ireland on Thursday night whilst it begins to gradually weaken.

The exact track Lorenzo will take over Ireland is still subject to change.

The most severe winds associated with Lorenzo are likely in Atlantic coastal parts on the southern flank of the storm, however strong winds are possible in all areas.