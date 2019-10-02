Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 2 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Paul Finnan

Ballinlig, Broadford, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Paul Finnan, Ballinlig, Broadford, Co. Kildare and formerly of Maynooth, September 30 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his father Peter, sons Peter Junior and Danny, daughter Lisa, brothers Donal and Des, sisters Hilary, Anne, Helen and Lorraine, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Laura and Sarah, brothers-in-law Jim, Declan and Gerry, sister-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Emma, Adam, Caleb, Kyle and Scott, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Paul Rest in Peace

Reposing at the home of his sister Helen Kelly on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 3pm in St. Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Holohan

Plewman's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Father of the Late Aodhán and Aoife. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ina, daughter Eve, sisters Ann and May, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) KENNEDY

Fishery Lane, Naas, Kildare



Suddenly on holiday. Beloved husband of Mary and father of Anne-Marie, Caroline, Philip, Seamus and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Bridget, Peggy, Ann and Moira, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Jane, Philip's partner Ruth, his beloved grandchildren Tomás, Nora and Peggy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House Private Please.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Zita Millea

Maynooth Road, Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin



Millea, Zita, Dublin and late of Celbridge, Co Kildare, September 26th 2019, suddenly, beloved daughter of the late Anne and sister of the late Shane, deeply regretted by her loving dad Richard, brother Jason, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Wednesday from 5-8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Leonie NOLAN (née Coonan)

Blakestown, Newbridge, Kildare



NOLAN(née Coonan), Leonie (Blakestown, Newbridge, Co.Kildare) - October 1, 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Naas Hospital; deeply regretted by her husband Denis, daughter Mary, son Denis Jnr., son-in-law Paul, grandson Dara, brothers and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 2 o'clock with prayers that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor

Maynooth, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin



O' Connor, Patrick, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Kings Hospital School, Palmerstown, Dublin, September 30th 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, sister Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral service in Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St, Maynooth on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) Roberts

Elverstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Roberts Mary (Mae) Elverstown, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare and formerly of St. James Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12. 1st October 2019. Loving wife of Tom and mother of Anita and Liam. Will be dearly missed by her family, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Ali and Jack, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Liam and Marie’s home W91H970 on Friday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation Box at the Church.