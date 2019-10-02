BREAKING: Orange Weather Warning and two Yellow Weather Warnings issued by Met Eireann

Anticipating ex tropical storm Lorenzo, Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for western counties and Status Yellow Warnings for Rainfall and Wind for Kildare and the rest of the country - between tomorrow morning and Friday morning.

The Status Red Warning is for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Forecasters said southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

The Orange Warning is valid from Thursday 03 October 2019 at 6pm to Friday 04 October 2019 3pm.

A Yellow Wind warning has been issued for Ireland.

Southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts.

The Yellow Warning is valid from Thursday, 03 October 2019 09:00 to Friday 04 October 2019 06:00.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Ireland has been issued and forecasters said spells of heavy rain (in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest) will result in some flooding.

Valid: Thursday 03 October 2019 09:00 to Friday 04 October 2019 09:00.