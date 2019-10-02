Blood donation drive taking place in Maynooth later today

A blood donation clinic will take place in Maynooth later today

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Donations are being accepted between 3pm and 5pm, and again between 7pm and 9pm tonight.

Donors must be aged 18+ and photo ID such as a driver's licence or a valid passport may be required.

For more information visit www.giveblood.ie