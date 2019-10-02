Newbridge Cops n Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser at Whitewater this Saturday

Crossings Toyota are back on board to Garda event in Aid of Special Olympics Leinster.

An Garda Siochana and Special Olympics Leinster were delighted to welcome Crossings Toyota on-board this week as main sponsor for their annual Newbridge Cops n Donuts event taking place this Saturday October 5 in Newbridge.

The event, organised by The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will take place from 9:30am-5pm in the Whitewater Shopping Centre. The public are encouraged to purchase a pack of donuts for a great cause from Special Olympic volunteers with all the proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Leinster.

Sinead O’Brien, Marketing Executive with Crossings Toyota Naas said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Special Olympics Leinster Cops and Donuts Event in the Whitewater Shopping Centre again this year. This is a fantastic event that raises much needed funds for the Special Olympics and we can’t wait to see you all there on the day to buy as many donuts are you can carry in aid of this wonderful cause!”

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with intellectual disabilities, offering year round training and competition opportunities in over 15 sports. Their vision is for every person with a learning disability to have the opportunity to participate in high quality sport and development activities in their local community, that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy.

Eoin Treanor, Fundraising Coordinator for Special Olympics in Leinster, said: “We are delighted with Crossings Toyota’s continued magnificent support for our Newbridge Cops n Donuts event and we are thrilled to welcome them back as our main event sponsors. The people of County Kildare have been amazing in their support of Special Olympics and the continued backing of Crossings Toyota is yet another indication of the value Special Olympics holds in local communities across Co. Kildare.”

For more information on Cops n Donuts Newbridge or if you would like to volunteer at the event, please contact Eoin Treanor on eoin.treanor@specialolympics.ie for all the details.