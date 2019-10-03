Big World Cup start for Kildare's Tadhg Beirne against Russia this morning

Kildare's Tadhg Beirne gets a big chance today [Thursday] to make his mark in Ireland's World Cup journey as he starts the Pool A clash against Russia.

After last weekend's shock defeat to hosts Japan, the boys in green are under pressure to perform well enough to get a winning bonus point to help them progress towards the quarter finals.

Eadestown man Beirne starts in the second row while Athy's Joey Carbery is on the bench.

This morning, Johnny Sexton will captain the Ireland team for the first time at Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Just four of the starting XV for Ireland in their loss against Japan will be in the starting line-up against Russia: Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney.

Ireland v Russia: 1. Dave Kilcoyne; 2. Niall Scannell; 3. John Ryan; 4. Tadhg Beirne; 5. Jean Kleyn; 6. Rhys Ruddock; 7. Peter O'Mahony; 8. Jordi Murphy; 9. Luke McGrath; 10. Johnny Sexton (capt.); 11. Keith Earls; 12. Bundee Aki; 13. Garry Ringrose; 14. Andrew Conway; 15. Rob Kearney; 16. Sean Cronin; 17. Andrew Porter; 18. Tadhg Furlong; 19. Iain Henderson; 20. CJ Stander; 21. Joey Carbery; 22. Jack Carty, 23. Jordan Larmour.