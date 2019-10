There are very long southbound delays on the N81 approaching the works just outside Blessington.

The M50 northbound is slowest between J12 Firhouse and J7 Lucan. No major issues for southbound traffic.

Remember, overnight works will continue on the M7 northbound between J15 Ballybrittas and J14 Monasterevin today (October 2 ) between 9pm and 5:30am, with diversions in place.