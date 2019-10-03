Traffic update this morning, Thursday October 3

There are delays on most major routes into the city this morning.

TII report crash on the M1 between Balbriggan and Donabate heading towards the city.

A truck has broken down on the slip from the M50 southbound to J5 Finglas, expect delays

AA Roadwatch warnt to expect delays on N7 with inbound delays from J4 Rathcoole and further in from Newlands Cross through to the Red Cow Interchange, AA Roadwatch reports.

An earlier crash on the N4 inbound near J2 Liffey Valley in the right lane has resulted in delays on approach from J3 Lucan.

AA Roadwatch also warn of delays for Laois/Kildare motorists - traffic is still extremely heavy on the Old Dublin Rd from New Inn, through Ballybrittas to Monasterevin following the earlier closure on the M7 northbound between J15 and J14 for overnight works.