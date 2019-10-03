ALONE encourages residents to look out for elderly neighbours in advance of Lorenzo

ALONE expresses concern for older people in need following yellow weather warning

ALONE, the charity which supports older people in need, is urging older people to take extra care following the status yellow wind warning by Met Éireann.

The entire country has been placed under a status yellow wind warning with Storm Lorenzo set to hit our shores between this morning and Friday evening. People are being advised to stay indoors.

Met Éireann warned: "Storm Lorenzo is forecast to track directly over Ireland during the daytime today. Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular, the southwest and south in the morning, but eastern counties will be impacted in the afternoon.”

Older people can be more vulnerable during poor weather and stormy conditions. Older people most at risk are those living alone, those with health issues, and those with limited mobility. ALONE is calling on members of the public to check on their older neighbours and assist them if they need to travel to the local shop or post office during the bad weather. ALONE is also asking older people who are concerned about their own well-being during the stormy weather to call for assistance and help if needed.

Kildare residents are urged to look in on their elderly neighbours, especially in rural and remote areas. Check they don't need to go out later for groceries, newspaper, fuel, etc.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE commented, “We are calling on all members of the public to remember their older neighbours living alone and to consider their needs. We’re advising older people to be prepared by ensuring they have adequate heat, medication, food and to stay indoors where possible.”

Those who have concerns for an older person, or older people in need of assistance can contact ALONE on lo-call number: 0818 222 024. The charity, which depends on donations from the public, has volunteers and staff ready to act on requests for assistance, and works in partnership to ensure all calls for assistance are responded to.

ALONE can assist and advise on issues relation to food, heat, or medication. Older people are also advised to have a list of important phone numbers close to their home phone.

Further information, including advice and tips for older people in cold weather conditions, can be found on www.alone.ie.