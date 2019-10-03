County Kildare won't be badly hit by Hurricane Lorenzo

The worst effects of ex Hurricane Lorenzo appear set to bypass County Kildare.

Wind speeds are set to increase during the day but will peak at about 48kph at 3-4pm in Naas and Rathangan, for example. And by 6pm the strength of the wind will have decreased markedly.

Nevertheless, Met Eireann is warning about wet and windy conditions at times today, as the outer rain-bands associated with Lorenzo, now a storm, track across Ireland.

Southeast winds will be strong and gusty, especially in coastal areas. High seas will develop along Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. The centre of Storm Lorenzo will move closer to the northwest coast this evening. As a result, southwest winds will increase to gale force along west and southwest coasts, generating potentially damaging gusts there. Heavy rain will move into Connacht and west Ulster also.