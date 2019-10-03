Newsagents across Kildare told to call time on Brexit calamity

The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association which represents retailers in Kildare are advising their members to calm what is being described as Brexit calamity among customers and the general public.

The Association represents over 1500 retailers, in the convenience store, newsagent and forecourt retail space, across 26 counties. Joe Mannion, CSNA National President said there has been a notable increase in the number of members reaching out to the association for advice on how to effectively communicate with their customers and calm public concern in relation to the post-Brexit supply of goods in their stores nationwide.

"At a recent meeting it was agreed that commentary around the wider retail sector has confused customers by suggesting that many retailers source their products directly from the UK," he said. "In fact, the overwhelming majority of our members buy direct from wholesale, through their symbol group BWG or Musgraves or from their local Cash and Carry."

Meanwhile notions of stockpiling for Brexit has been dismissed as 'nonsense'.

“Notions of stockpiling requirements and the possible non-availability of products has been widely accepted as nonsense," said Vincent Jennings, CEO.

"The association can confirm there may be some substitutes and alternative brands on the shelves, there may also be price changes should distribution costs increase and tariffs introduced, only time will tell. One thing we do know for sure is that our members’ stores will most certainly be open for business with ample supplies for customers across Kildare.”

