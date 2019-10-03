Delivery driver threatened in Celbridge area



A delivery driver was threatened with a hurley during a robbery in Celbridge on Tuesday last, October 1.



The incident happened in the Willowbrook Lawns area.

At approximately 9am to 9.10am, two males, one armed with a hurley, threatened the driver to drop the parcel he was delivering.

A garda spokesperson said one of the suspects picked up the package and they both fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge gardai on 01 628 8222.