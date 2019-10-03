Delivery driver threatened in Celbridge area
Driver set upon by two males, one armed with a hurley
A delivery driver was threatened by two men in the Celbridge area on Tuesday last.
A delivery driver was threatened with a hurley during a robbery in Celbridge on Tuesday last, October 1.
The incident happened in the Willowbrook Lawns area.
At approximately 9am to 9.10am, two males, one armed with a hurley, threatened the driver to drop the parcel he was delivering.
A garda spokesperson said one of the suspects picked up the package and they both fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge gardai on 01 628 8222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on