Spacious property in Kilcock with equestrian facilities for €650K

This spacious home in Kilcock will delight horse lovers as it includes stables, sheds and c.10 acres of land for a cost of €650,000.

Farrelly & Southern are delighted to present to the market ‘Jenkinstown Stables’, Kilcock, Co Kildare, a rare opportunity to purchase a superb c.2000sqft, 3-bedroom country home on c.10 acres with equestrian facilities; including loose boxes, all weather menage, walker and sheds - the perfect property for any equine enthusiast or simply those wanting to enjoy a peaceful country property.

Accessed down a beautiful tree lined avenue, this beautiful stone clad dormer style residence has been designed with a charming appeal both inside and out and would make an exquisite family home. Built in 2003, it has all of the benefits of a modern build, yet has a rustic charm that oozes country character.



Internally the house enjoys generous sized rooms with a good flow. To the ground floor, there is a welcoming hallway with a well-appointed living room, a large country kitchen with utility and open plan dining area adjoining, a guest w.c, and a double bedroom and bathroom. The finish throughout the house, and generous sized rooms, give a feeling of country living; whilst providing the space modern families require.



The first floor consists of two very large double bedrooms with dual aspect, one with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. The second Bedroom also has a dual aspect, and could easily be divided to create a fourth bedroom, with good proportions.

Externally, the property benefits from an Annex, this was constructed after the house, with energy efficiency, design and longevity as a priority. This is tastefully designed and is currently set out as a one bedroom apartment - however, it does not have planning for this use. It could however, be used as a day room, tack room, or office to meet your requirements.



Outside there is also a large shed which houses 5 stables; an outdoor ménage and a 4-horse walker, while a concrete yard to the rear gives potential to build more facilities if desired. The land is divided into 4 main paddocks and a smaller paddock, and well laid out for equestrian facilities, as well as attractive gardens and a pond.

This property is in the heartland of the equestrian world, with world famous stud farms on the door step, and any number of show jumping and eventing facilities within close proximity of Kilcock and Maynooth (8km).



Early viewing is advised and for more information call Farrelly & Southern on 083 300 7711 and check out more images at www.daft.ie