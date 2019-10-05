Hens wanted - on stage, and not the feathered variety!

Monasterevin Drama Group is putting out a casting call for their first production called 'Hens', directed by Tom Noone.

The characters include five women and three men, ages range from mid 20s to early 70s.

This comedy is about a group of women who are planning a hen party and all the shananigans that go on with it.

Readings for the casting will be held on Thursday, 10 October at 8pm in Monasterevin Community Centre (eircode W34 FH24).

No acting experience is necessary. All are welcome to try out! For more information, call Coleman on 086 852 8654.