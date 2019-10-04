Kildare County Council urges motorists to take care this morning due to risk of flooding and fallen trees
Aftermath of Lorenzo
File photo
Kildare may have escaped the worst of Storm Lorenzo but motorists are being advised there will be a risk of fallen trees and flooding throughout the county.
AA Roadwatch is reporting very heavy traffic on the N4 while Bus Eireann is operating as normal except for diversions in Galway. Iarnrod Eireann said all routes have been checked prior to services being started up and all train services are expected to run as normal.
All roadusers are advised to take extra precautions as there will be a risk of fallen trees & flooding throughout the county. The main impact for the travelling public will be experienced early on Friday morning & people are advised to heed media messages & plan accordingly.— KildareCountyCouncil (@KildareCoCo) October 4, 2019
