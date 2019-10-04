Kildare County Council urges motorists to take care this morning due to risk of flooding and fallen trees

Aftermath of Lorenzo

Kildare may have escaped the worst of Storm Lorenzo but motorists are being advised there will be a risk of fallen trees and flooding throughout the county. 

AA Roadwatch is reporting very heavy traffic on the N4 while Bus Eireann is operating as normal except for diversions in Galway. Iarnrod Eireann said all routes have been checked prior to services being started up and all train services are expected to run as normal.