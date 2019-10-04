County Kildare's weather will improve

Very windy with spells of heavy rain for a time with damaging gusts and spot flooding. The stormy conditions will abate this afternoon with most areas becoming dry and winds easing. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees.

Other than scattered outbreaks of drizzle and rain mainly affecting hills and west coasts, tonight will be dry in many areas. Winds having fallen light early in the night will freshen again later in the night - becoming strong on southerly on west coasts. Minimum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.