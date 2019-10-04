Audition call out for Monasterevin Drama Group

Monasterevin Drama Group is putting out a casting call out for their first production called Hens, directed by Tom Noone.

The characters include 5 women and 3 men, ages range from mid 20s to early 70s.

This farasical play is about a group of women who are planning a Hen party and all the shanigans that go on with it. Readings for the casting will be held on Thursday 10 at 8pm in Monasterevin Community Centre.

No acting experience necessary All are welcome to try out!

For more information, call Coleman on 0868528654.