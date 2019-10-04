Council says Kildare escaped the worst of Storm Lorenzo

While no major storm related incidents were reported overnight for Kildare, County Council staff remain at the ready should an incident occur.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met this morning to monitor the impact and progress of the storm with a Status Yellow Wind Warning remains in place for the county up to 1pm today, Friday October 4.

Roadusers should continue to exercise caution in relation to excess water on road surfaces from overnight and early morning rain.

The public should check the council's website by clicking here, Facebook and Twitter for the latest information. Also keep an eye on the latest weather warnings here or via the Met Eireann app.

Kildare County Council can be contacted during office hours on 045 980200, out of hours on 1890 500 333 and homeless out of hours on 1800 804 307.