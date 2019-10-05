Speed checks to be carried out at Prosperous junction

Speed checks will be carried out at the junction of the R403 and the L7081 in Prosperous following a request by Cllr Padraig McEvoy for the council consider a tabletop ramp for traffic calming at the junction.

The council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Office will arrange for traffic speed and volume surveys to be conducted at this location.

But it also said that the Strategic Project and Public Realm Team are currently developing a funding application to provide entry treatments on all approaches to Prosperous.

It said that pending the outcome of the speed and volume counts, it will consider the ramp in the context of the entry treatment and funding.