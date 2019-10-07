Free talk on 'Retro Antiques' taking place in Ballitore this evening

A free talk centered around Retro Antiques is set to take place in Ballitore this evening at 7.30pm in The Tanyard, Ballitore, Co Kildare

Brian Darcy, Antique Furniture Restorer of Old Friend Antiques, Fontstown, Co. Kildare, will talk about 'Retro Furnishing', the current big fashion in 'Antiques'.

Retro is featured on many T.V. shows and Specialist Magazines hitting the shops including D.I.Y. Retro for those so inclined!

Brian will also talk about Antique Gold and Silver, a special interest of his.

The talk marks the first event of the Autumn Season of the 'First Monday in the Month' Meetings of South Kildare Villages History & Heritage Group, which celebrated its first year in August.

There will also tea, coffee and biscuits and all are welcome to attend.

For more information contact South Kildare Villages History & Heritage Group on 0879090044 or follow them on Facebook.