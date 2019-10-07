Kildare Live Register numbers fall by 10% over year
Biggest fall for younger group
The county Kildare Live Register continues to drop with almost 900 people leaving it between September 2018 and last month.
The Central Statistics Offices recorded a drop of 897 people over the year, leaving the numbers at 7,551.
Of these 291 dropped off between March of this year and last month.
While the annual drop was 10.5% for all ages in the county it was 12.8% for the under 25 group.
Overall the biggest drop was in Athy where the numbers fell 14.5% to 1,204, following by Maynooth, a 10.3% fall to 2,460 and Newbridge, a 9.5% drop to 3887.
