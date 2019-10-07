Kildare business leaders return after successful trade mission to Boston

Members of Co Kildare Chamber and local business representatives have returned from a successful trade mission to Boston.

A delegation of 21 people from the business sector, academia and the public sector took part.

The aim of the five-day trip was to foster links to enable indigenous companies to do business in export markets and to raise the profile of Kildare in the North East coast of USA market as an investment destination.

Other objectives were to facilitate market entry for SMEs that are export-ready, establish new partnerships and strengthen economic, political and cultural relationships between Kildare and Boston.

The itinerary included engagements and meetings with Boston Chamber, the Boston Irish Business Association, Northeastern University, IDA Ireland, the Irish Consulate in Boston, the Boston Construction Network and Mass Tech Innovation Institute.



