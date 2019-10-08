Firefighter's van broken into while crew was responding to fire emergency

Gardaí are looking for the assistance of the public after a van belonging to one of the firefighters in Abbeyleix Fire Station was broken into yesterday morning while the crew was responding to a call.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been close to the Fire Station yesterday morning [Monday] between 9am and 11am.

They are investigating the theft of tools from the vehicle.

Passers-by have been asked if they saw anything suspicious or have dash cam footage of the area at that time.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Gardaí on 057 8730580.