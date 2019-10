A large Kildare stud farm requires Experienced Security Staff for nights.

The work period is from January to September 2020.

Candidates must be willing to provide cover at various locations and will be required to work weekends.

A Full Driving Licence is essential.

Excellent conditions are available.

Please forward full C.V and references to jobs@kildarepost.com.

Closing Date is 31st October 2019.