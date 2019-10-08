15-year-old missing teen last seen near Glendalough

Gardaí in Rathdrum are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Bradley Suthcliffe.

Bradley was last seen heading towards Trooperstown, from Glendalough, Sunday 6 October. He is described as being 5’7” in height and of slight build with short black hair.

Anyone who has seen Bradley or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Rathdrum Garda Station on 0404 46206, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.