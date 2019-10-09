REVEALED: Vandals cause €4K of damage to railway cables between Newbridge and Kildare

Thieves caused €4,000 worth of damage and disrupted the travel plans of thousands of commuters in an attempt to steal copper wire.

An Irish Rail employee disturbed a number of men who were attempting to remove signalling wire on a stretch between Newbridge and Kildare town, the Irish Times reported.

They failed in their attempt, but 350 metres of signalling wire made from copper was damaged and had to replaced.





The theft was discovered between 4.30am and 5am when the first trains started to operate.