Co Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, October 10, 2019
RIP
The death has been announced of Eddie Kenny of 30 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare, suddenly at his home on Tuesday, October 8.
Funeral details will be available later.
The death has been announced of Eddie Kenny of 30 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare, suddenly at his home on Tuesday, October 8.
Funeral details will be available later.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on