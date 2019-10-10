Co Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, October 10, 2019

RIP

Conor McHugh

Reporter:

Conor McHugh

Email:

editor@kildarepost.ie

Co Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, October 10, 2019

The death has been announced of Eddie Kenny of 30 Forest Park, Athy, Kildare, suddenly at his home on Tuesday, October 8.

Funeral details will be available later.