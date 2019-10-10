World record being attempted by Kildare gastropub

On Saturday the 30th of November The Dew Drop kill in conjunction with Crumlin Children’s hospital will attempt to break the Guinness world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Disney animated characters.

The attempt will take place in the carpark of The Dew Drop in the afternoon at 3pm.

The gastropub said: "We need as many people as possible to dress up, so find those princess dresses, Prince Charming suits

and come out to be part of something unique and special.

"We want the kiddies, mammies and daddies to dress up for this attempt. Don't be shy as its for such an amazing cause.

"The magic number to beat is 361!"

On the day there will be a small Christmas market with stalls, food vans, plenty of games, a small cinema room, some special guests and music.

Upon arrival Complimentary Dew Drop Brewhouse mulled cider, tea/coffee will be available as well as hot chocolate for the kids!

For further information on this event or to register to attend go to https://dewdropinnguinnessworldrecord.eventbrite.ie/